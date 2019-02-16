× Lee Radziwill dies at age 85

NEW YORK CITY, New York – Caroline Lee Radziwiłł reportedly died on in her home in New York City, Friday, February 15.

She was 85 years old.

Born Caroline Lee Bouvier in 1933 to John Vernou Bouvier III and Janet Norton Lee, she was the younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and sister-in-law to John F. Kennedy.

A cause of death has not been released.

Radziwill worked briefly as an actress, worked as an interior designer, and spent years as a public relations executive for Georgio Armani.