‘Hamilton’ musical ends in chaos

SAN FRANCISCO, California – There was chaos and panic at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco during a packed showing of “Hamilton” Friday night.
A boy reportedly had a seizure at the same time there was a gunshot sound coming from the play, confusing the crowd.
According to a tweet from the theater, someone also pulled the fire alarm while this was happening, sending people into a panic.
In a separate incident, someone else in the crowd had a heart attack. The heart attack victim is in critical condition Saturday.
People left in such a panic, two people were hurt in the mass confusion. They both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
“There was no one with a gun, there were no shots fired, at the end it was a medical emergency,” San Francisco Police Captain Renee Pagano told Bay Area’s NBC News.
But audience members felt the theater should take some responsibility for the chaos and shared their grievances on Twitter.