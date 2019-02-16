‘Hamilton’ musical ends in chaos



SAN FRANCISCO, California – There was chaos and panic at the Orpheum Theater in San Francisco during a packed showing of “Hamilton” Friday night.

A boy reportedly had a seizure at the same time there was a gunshot sound coming from the play, confusing the crowd.

According to a tweet from the theater, someone also pulled the fire alarm while this was happening, sending people into a panic.

During a medical event at the SHN Orpheum Theatre this evening an audience member activated the theater's fire pull station. The audience and cast followed the life/safety system's automatic announcement and exited the theater. — SHN: Broadway in San Francisco (@shnsf) February 16, 2019

In a separate incident, someone else in the crowd had a heart attack. The heart attack victim is in critical condition Saturday.

People left in such a panic, two people were hurt in the mass confusion. They both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“There was no one with a gun, there were no shots fired, at the end it was a medical emergency,” San Francisco Police Captain Renee Pagano told Bay Area’s NBC News.

But audience members felt the theater should take some responsibility for the chaos and shared their grievances on Twitter.

I was in the balcony with my 6 and 9 year old. There was absolutely NO announcement. There was mass chaos and absolutely no support and direction from SHN staff. Extremely disappointed in how the event was handled. — Laura Lasnier (@LLasnier) February 16, 2019

Thank you for this comment. I am very disappointed that this was SHNs response to the extreme fear and panic many of us endured tonight, which was unnecessary had they followed better protocol. — Laura Lasnier (@LLasnier) February 16, 2019