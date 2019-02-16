Girl Scout markets her cookies with a picture of Jason Momoa



HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado – Charlotte Holmberg has figured out a way to draw a lot of extra attention to the Girl Scout cookies she sells.

Charlotte’s mom is a marketing professional.

She helped Charlotte make “Jason Momoa Samoas.”

It’s the Samoa cookies that you love, with a picture of action star Jason Mamoa on the box.

“The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” Charlotte told KUSA.

Charlotte sold 2,000 boxes of cookies last year and appears to be on track for another good year.