Girl Scout markets her cookies with a picture of Jason Momoa

Posted 1:29 pm, February 16, 2019, by


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado – Charlotte Holmberg has figured out a way to draw a lot of extra attention to the Girl Scout cookies she sells.

Charlotte’s mom is a marketing professional.

She helped Charlotte make “Jason Momoa Samoas.”

It’s the Samoa cookies that you love, with a picture of action star Jason Mamoa on the box.

“The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” Charlotte told KUSA.

Charlotte sold 2,000 boxes of cookies last year and appears to be on track for another good year.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 39.548079 by -104.973933.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.