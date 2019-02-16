‘Forrest Gump’ star Gary Sinise surprised with star-studded tribute video celebrating his work for veterans



Forrest Gump star Gary Sinise famously played Lt. Dan Taylor in the Oscar film 25 years ago.

Lt. Dan plays an injured war veteran in the movie.

Sinise started the the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011.

It’s a charity that supports veterans and first responders through fundraising and outreach programs.

To date the charity has raised $30 million annually for veterans and first responders.

Because of that, stars from Tom Hanks, Colin Powell, and Robert DeNiro surprised Sinise with a video tribute this week.

Gary Sinise also released a book this week. Grateful American: A Journey From Self to Service is a story about how Sinise found his calling to help service men and women.