Edna the cat removed from fire station after anonymous complaint



SAN FRANCISCO, California – A member of the San Francisco fire department is caring for Edna the cat at home, after a complaint had her evicted from the fire house.

Edna had been a resident of the fire house since firefighters rescued her as a kitten four years ago.

An anonymous complaint to human resources changed that.

Department officials say having an animal in the facility jeopardizes sanitation.

Firefighters had said having the cat in their facility was a great stress reliever.

The fire commissioner has asked the department to reconsider its decision.

