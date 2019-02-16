Edna the cat removed from fire station after anonymous complaint

SAN FRANCISCO, California – A member of the San Francisco fire department is caring for Edna the cat at home, after a complaint had her evicted from the fire house.
View this post on Instagram
Edna is doing really well! She seems to still be adjusting better then expected so far. Unfortunately the status of her returning to Sta49 still has not changed. She is deeply missed at station. If you’re interested in what was said at the fire commission meeting regarding Edna, the link will be in the bio. Just skip down to #10 for Fire Commissioner Joseph Alioto Veronese speaking on the subject & more. The next fire commission meeting 2/27 @ 5pm 🤞. I’ll also keep everyone in the loop if an address or PO is set up for Edna. Thank you everyone for your continued love & support for Edna & the members of Station 49!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ednastays 🐾 🐾 🐾 🐾(turn up the volume for some Edna purrs) #catsofinstagram #catstagram ##sffd #ems #ptsdawareness #sanfrancisco @station57cat @carlow_fdny_cat @flamethearsoncat @thecodegreencampaign @ivegotyourback911 @code9project @jamesroday @magslawslawson @tigerfrances @houdinidancing #catoftheday
Edna had been a resident of the fire house since firefighters rescued her as a kitten four years ago.
An anonymous complaint to human resources changed that.
Department officials say having an animal in the facility jeopardizes sanitation.
Firefighters had said having the cat in their facility was a great stress reliever.
The fire commissioner has asked the department to reconsider its decision.
View this post on Instagram
Edna update: she is doing pretty good. She’s eating, cuddling, napping, eating, more cuddling, more napping, using the litter box right away (thank goodness), watching Law & Order and the Westminster Dog Show on the bed, but I don’t think she was a big fan of watching the dog show 😉. Truly happy that she seems to be handling this pretty well so far. She’s a very resilient kitty!