Convicted murderer and armed robber escape Mississippi jail

FORREST COUNTY, Mississippi - Two inmates are on the run after they escaped from a jail in Mississippi, including one who pleaded guilty to murder, authorities said.

The two escaped from the Forrest County Jail on Friday night, and are considered dangerous, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

They were identified as Carlos Sibley, 26, who recently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Donaven Harris, 29, who has an armed robbery charge as well as two aggravated assault charges.

Investigator John Tryner of the Forrest County Sheriff's Office told CNN affiliate WDAM that authorities noticed the two were missing Friday night.

The pair likely escaped from their cell and breached the fence on the jail yard, according to Tryner. They "should be considered armed and dangerous due to the nature of their charges," he said.

Sibley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in September while Harris is serving a sentence for armed robbery and has two pending aggravated assault charges, he told the affiliate.

The Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi warned students to shelter in place shortly before midnight as authorities searched the area for the inmates. It later lifted the order, saying it believes the men are out of the area.