Cold Saturday night followed by snowy Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND -- It will be a cloudy and seasonably cold Saturday night with temperatures holding steady in the low and mid 20s.

Then, it's a cloudy start to your Sunday followed by snow around lunchtime. The snow will develop from south to north through the day and mix with and change over to rain in our southern communities.

General snow accumulations will be 1-3″ to little to nothing in our extreme southern counties. This wintry mix will taper off by late Sunday evening.

President’s Day could have a few lingering flurries and light snow showers, otherwise more clouds than sun and cold. Temperatures will remain below the average (38°) for several days.

