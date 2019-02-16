Cleveland fire chief under scrutiny by local firefighters union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland firefighters union is continuing to speak out against the department's fire chief.

In press release issued this week, the Association of Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 announced members voted 604 to 16, stating they have no confidence in Chief Angelo Calvillo.

Leaders explained that the vote was brought forward as a "grassroots effort" by union members and stems from a long list of safety concerns.

They cited unsafe supervisor staffing letters, neglected equipment and poor training as the biggest issues.

They also address the "state of despair" into which many of the city's fire stations have reportedly fallen. The union said many stations have leaking roofs that have caused damage to walls, floors and ceilings. The union said this is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars unnecessarily. On top of that, there are problems with the boilers, air conditioning units, windows and sewage.

They argue that Chief Calvillo has ignored, inadequately addressed or denied these claims over the last three years.

The union states that "unless these concerns are addressed we believe our lives and the lives and property of our citizens will continue to be placed at unnecessary risk. Our goal is to improve safety for our fire fighters and the public."

The union has called on Cleveland City Council to investigate and resolve the safety issues.

The City of Cleveland said they received the correspondence from Local 93 and has released the following statement to FOX 8:

“The City of Cleveland has received the correspondence from Local 93. Many of their concerns concerning capital and maintenance issues have already been addressed or are currently being addressed by the Department of Public Safety. The City is confident in Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo’s capabilities and his commitment to the safety of the citizens of Cleveland. The Cleveland Division of Fire currently has three firefighters in the Cleveland Police Academy who will graduate later this year as OPOTA-certified police officers. They will then be assigned to the Fire Investigative Unit. The Chief will also identify four additional firefighters to participate in the next police academy class and join the FIU. The Fire Prevention Bureau is currently staffed with 22 members.”

