Tuesday, February 19, a super snow moon will light up the sky.

The moon will be 221,734 miles from Earth on February 19, according to EarthSky, making it the closest full moon to Earth in 2019.

February’s full moon is known as the “snow moon” because of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it to the closest point to Earth while the Moon is full.