AKRON, Ohio – It took firefighters in Akron about 40 minutes to get a fire under control on Victory Street Saturday morning.

Calls went out around 5:30 a.m. about a fire at a vacant building.

L330 members worked a vacant house Fire early this morning on Victory. No injuries were reported. A quick attack lead to containing this to the side involved. #heyakron pic.twitter.com/8I3eiWQFJK — Akron Professional Firefighters L330πŸš’πŸš‘πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@fire_330) February 16, 2019

Fire crews doused the blaze and had the fire under control just after 6 a.m.

No one was hurt.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.