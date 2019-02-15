WATCH LIVE: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport discusses ground transportation changes

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Hopkins Airport leaders planned to hold a press conference Friday morning outlining changes to shuttle, taxi and rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations after facing customer backlash.

Starting Monday, the airport will once again allow the transportation services to pick-up and drop-off passengers curbside at the terminal, according to airport officials.

The City of Cleveland had moved the locations a couple hundred yards from the terminal to alleviate traffic congestion, but travelers complained about confusion over finding the new location and its distance from the terminal.

In a press release, the City of Cleveland said it will further analyze the ground transportation system as capital projects progress and as the city completes a master plan for the airport in 2019.

