Wanted: Cleveland FBI asks for help tracking down serial bank robber

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of the FBI along with the Cleveland Division of Police, Lakewood police and Eastlake police are asking for help tracking down a suspected serial bank robber.

49-year-old Andre Harris is suspected of committing several bank robberies in the area throughout the month of February.

The following locations include: February 8, 2019 – Key Bank, Chester Avenue, Cleveland

February 11, 2019 – 5/3 Bank, Madison Avenue, Lakewood

February 15. 2019 – Chase Bank, Vine Street, Eastlake

Harris is 6′ feet tall and weighs roughly 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Andre’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. A reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.