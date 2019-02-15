Troopers find 4 pounds of drugs hidden in Lunchables boxes during traffic stop

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Two Florida men were arrested after troopers found more than four pounds of cocaine hidden in Lunchables boxes during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Ford F-150 with Florida registration for speed and unsafe lane change violations on the Ohio Turnpike around 3:43 p.m. Feb. 5.

The release said the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, and during a consensual pat-down, a loaded .380 handgun was located on the driver. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Nelson Lopez III, 21, and passenger, Nelson Lopez Jr., 41, both of Zephyrhills, Fla., were arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.