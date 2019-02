A crash on Intersate 480 East has been cleared after causing huge delays.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports the crash happened just past Turney Road in the left three lanes.

Trafffic was backed to Interstate 77.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the delay was at over 80 minutes at one point.

Accident 480E past Turney in 3 left lanes. Right lane open. Backed to 77.🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 15, 2019

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.