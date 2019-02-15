Sully’s Irish Pub reopens after busted pipe caused flooding, damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- A popular Medina pub has reopened after having to close when pipes burst inside the building during the arctic blast.

A pipe burst in Sully's Irish Pub January 31 about 40 minutes after closing.

Officials said a busted pipe had frozen during the arctic blast that gripped northeast Ohio and then thawed as temperatures rose, causing water to gush through the night.

The owner estimated 12,000 gallons of water inundated the pub and restaurant requiring the replacement of the floors, booths and the handcrafted bar.

The owner told FOX 8 last month that she hoped to reopen by President's Day Weekend, when Medina hosts it's annual ice festival that attracts thousands of people.

Now, just about two weeks later, the pub achieved it's goal. Sully's officially reopened Friday for it's regular hours.

"We promised you we'd work our butts off to meet our goal and we accomplished what seemed like the impossible," Sully's officials said on Facebook, "Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your support, love, encouragement and patronage! See you this weekend!"

Sully's has events planned this weekend and over the upcoming weekends as well. You can see their full schedule, here.

