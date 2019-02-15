Sheriff’s deputy suffers severe burns after being set on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A Portage County Sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after being set on fire while attempting to serve felony warrants on a suspect.

The deputy, who has not been identified, entered a building in the 3900 block of State Route 44 in Rootstown Township around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. That's when the suspect threw a container of flammable liquid on the deputy and set him on fire, Portage County Sheriff David Doak said in a news release.

The suspect has not been identified.

The deputy suffered severe burns, Doak said.

He was given first aid while other deputies took the suspect into custody.

The deputy was taken to the burn unit at Akron Hospital. His condition has not been released.