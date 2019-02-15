Inventory list reveals exactly what was taken during search of Armond Budish’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- An inventory list released to FOX 8 News on Friday revealed exactly what was taken from the office of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish on Thursday.

According to the list, items include an Apple iPhone, several folders including a "jail complaints folder," "jail progress report," a folder called "judge Russo" one titled, "jail Cleveland mayor," and budget folders.

Authorities including the FBI searched Budish's office for several hours on Thursday, looking for documents. They left with five boxes and two hard drives.

According to the search warrant, they were looking for several things including, "any paper or electronic files referring to a proposal to privatize Cuyahoga County Jail Medical Services"; "any paper or electronic files within Armond Budish's possession, access or control referring to a May 23, 2018 meeting at MetroHealth Medical Center"; "any paper or electronic files referring to 1.) a plan to regionalize the Cuyahoga County Jail, 2.) discussion of costs associated with hiring necessary medical staff for the Cuyahoga County Jail facilities, including nurses"; "any paper or electronic files in the possession of Armond Budish relating to criminal investigations conducted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff involving deaths or assaults in the Cuyahoga County Jail."

Budish spoke with FOX 8 News over the phone after Thursday's search. He told us, "I want to assure the citizens of Cuyahoga County that I have done nothing wrong. There is absolutely no substance to any complaint against me. We have complied with every request for every document for a year. We've totally cooperated and there's absolutely no reason to conduct a very public raid of my office when they could've just asked for anything, as they've done for a year, and we'd have given it to them. I worked my entire life to build a reputation for honesty and integrity and I will not let a political attack destroy that. And that's what this is, it's a political attack."

