Portage County judge to spend 3 days in jail after apologizing, pleading guilty to OVI charge

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Portage County Common Pleas Judge Rebecca Doherty pleaded guilty to an OVI charge Friday and was sentenced to jail time.

Brimfield police arrested Doherty Sunday night after she crashed her SUV near Interstate 76. She could be heard on body camera admitting she’d been drinking. Doherty was not hurt.

A judge sentenced Doherty to 180 days in jail with 177 days suspended. She was also fined $1,075 fine with $700 of the fine suspended. Both were under the condition that she have no alcohol or drug related offenses for two years.

Doherty’s license was suspended for one year. She can get work driving privileges after 10 days. She must also complete 72 hours of a driving intervention program.

Doherty apologized in court Friday before her sentencing.

“I do apologize to the court, to the residents of Portage County, to the Brimfield Police Department,” she said. “I did make a serious error in judgement. I am humbled by this experience.”

Doherty said she would release a statement to the press at the appropriate time.

It was Doherty’s first OVI offense.

