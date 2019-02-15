Police body cam video released after Cleveland firefighter arrested 3 times in 24 hours at Hopkins airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police have released body cam video of a Cleveland firefighter who was arrested three times in 24 hours at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Body cams were rolling Monday afternoon as officers responded to a call from a JetBlue crew for a passenger being disruptive at the gate.

That passenger was fire battalion chief William Graham.

Body cam video shows Graham getting loud and combative.

Officers escort Graham outside where video shows he repeatedly tried to go back inside.

The next morning, Graham boarded a rebooked flight.

However, officers were called a second time after a flight crew reported Graham failed to follow safety instructions while taxiing and caused a disturbance.

After several minutes of arguing, officers escorted Graham off the plane.

Graham is seen verbally attacking JetBlue employees in the hallway.

And then Tuesday, just hours later, Graham returned to the airport and was arrested for a third time for disorderly conduct.

Graham is a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire. He's been placed on restricted duty.

In court Wednesday, he entered two no contest pleas. The judge fined him $50 on each count.

He received credit for two days served in jail.

