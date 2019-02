Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are teaming up to help find missing individuals in Northeast Ohio.

Brett Mason, 46, was last seen January 18 in Cleveland.

He left to go to the library, which he does every day, but this time he didn't return.

Brett has medication he takes several times a day and doesn't have it with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 216-623-2704.

***More missing cases here***