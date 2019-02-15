Man whose mouth was duct-taped in court to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man who made headlines when a judge ordered duct tape over his mouth while in court will face another sentencing Friday.

Judge John Russo sentenced Franklyn Williams to 24 years behind bars for a series of armed robberies last year. Russo ordered Williams to be duct-taped for repeated interruptions.

The judge later apologized and called for a new sentencing.

Mental health evaluations cleared the way for Williams to be sentenced Friday by Judge Shannon Gallagher.

