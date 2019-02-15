Shooting suspect takes off from police with children in the car, crashes into another vehicle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND-A shooting suspect and her passenger are under arrest after taking off from police twice Friday morning.

Officers responded to E. 40th Street and Quincy Avenue for reports of a male shot around 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland police said according to their preliminary information a woman was stopped at a light and shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting a victim who was pumping gas.

The suspect then fled and was stopped a short time later by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police. As Cleveland police arrived to help, the vehicle sped off again and later collided with another vehicle at E.21st Street and Superior Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle had two adults, ages 19 and 44 and 5 children ranging in age from 10 years old to 1-month-old.

All of the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to area hospitals and remain in conditions ranging from stable to critical.

The female driver and her passenger were arrested.

