FOX 8 meteorologist AJ Colby gives update on how he’s doing after surgery

CLEVELAND– Many of you– our wonderful FOX 8 viewers– have been calling and sending us messages, asking about meteorologist AJ Colby.

We wanted to keep you updated on how he’s doing, following minor surgery.

Here’s the latest update from AJ:

Dear Fox 8 Family, I truly appreciate you reaching out with your beautiful sentiments over the last couple of months regarding my absence from our airwaves. Your thoughts and prayers mean a great deal to me. It was my plan and hope to return to the work and the station, WJW FOX 8, that I enjoy so much. However, circumstances beyond my control have not allowed that to happen, at least right now. Although I currently have no date-certain to share with you as to when I will be back to forecasting and drawing maps, please let me just say I fervently hope that it is imminent. Until then, I’ll try to take it a day at a time as life unfolds for all of us. I appreciate your continuing prayers and good vibes continuing forward! Sincerely,

A.J.