Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

HILLIARD, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who is missing in Franklin County.

According to authorities, Margaret Henslee, 83, walked away from her home early Friday morning and did not return.

She lives in the 5300 block of East Links Boulevard.

She is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing light green pajamas, pink slippers and possibly a white sweater.

Law enforcement officials are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who might see her or have information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.