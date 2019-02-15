× Cleveland Heights Police: Boyfriend of woman whose death is suspicious dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man believed to have information regarding the suspicious death of a Cleveland Heights woman died Friday after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Last week Cleveland Heights Police detectives told FOX 8 they wanted to talk to Oscar Allen Jr., the boyfriend of Crystal Smith,33. Smith, the mother of six, was found unresponsive in a bedroom of her apartment January 22. Her 14-year-old son found her and called 911.

Detectives said Allen, who has been arrested previously on several charges, was wanted for stealing Smith’s car, which was found in Lake County.

Friday, detectives with Cleveland Heights Police Department were called to an apartment complex on Loganberry Drive in Richmond Heights after receiving a tip that Allen was staying in one the building’s vacant units.

Police say they believed he had information regarding Smith’s death.

After locating Allen inside one of the vacant units, detectives reportedly entered the apartment and discovered he had been shot in the head.

Allen was transported to a local hospital where he died due to the severity of his injuries, according to authorities.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that Allen’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

