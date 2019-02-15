Caught on Kiss Cam! Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn share sweet Valentine’s Day smooch at Hawks game

A presidential smooch was caught on camera Thursday at an Atlanta Hawks game.

Former President Jimmy Carter, 94, was at the game with his wife, Rosalynn, 91, when the Kiss Cam panned toward them.

“The first presidential kiss cam,” said the announcer. “Yeah! We’re going viral!”

A Presidential Kiss Cam featuring President Jimmy Carter 😍#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/fehHljid4C — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2019

Today reports the couple has been married since July 7, 1946.

They were also honored at the game for their humanitarian efforts with a video tribute.

The Hawks lost 106-91 to the New York Knicks.

It’s not the first time the couple has been captured on a kiss cam.

They were shown sharing a kiss at a 2015 Atlanta Braves game, too.

WATCH: President Jimmy Carter gets shown on the Kiss Cam: http://t.co/VFJce7wbT2 pic.twitter.com/ZZqH5wBP9d — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 18, 2015

