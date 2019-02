Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- They call themselves the number one Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the world. And after Tusk's performance on Fox 8 News in the Morning, we'd have to agree.

Tusk covers all of the greatest hits from Fleetwood Mac and they do it with no wigs, no backing tracks, and no gimmicks.

You can see them perform on Friday, Feb. 15th at 7 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre.

For more information on the band, click here.

