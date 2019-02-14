Weather: Mostly dry, mild Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next chance of precipitation will be a spotty shower during your Valentine’s Day dinner plans. Then, the rain will switch over to snow by Friday morning and depart by noontime Friday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Long range outlook will be very challenging. Basically more of the same. Periods of colder air followed by more moisture saturated systems out of the southwest. All of this means frequent storm systems with above normal rainfall with wet snows on the tail end of these storm systems.

Expect a mostly dry and mild day with a chance of a spotty shower this evening

With air that will average colder than normal, you can see that quick snowy shots will add up over the next 10-days:

The new GOES-17 weather satellite covering the west coast of the USA is not operational! Check out one of the first official full-disc images received: