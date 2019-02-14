US Marshals arrest woman accused of killing Garfield Heights man after meeting on dating site

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested, accused of killing a Garfield Heights man after meeting on a dating website.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Shakira Graham, 24, on a warrant for homicide.

Authorities say on December 17, 2018, Graham shot and killed 27-year-old Meshach Cornwall inside a home in Garfield Heights.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the two reportedly met on a dating site and Graham stayed over at Cornwall’s residence on December 15.

Two days later, Graham allegedly returned to the home to kill Cornwall and steal various items from his home.

Wednesday night, she was arrested in Shaker Heights and taken to the police department for questioning.

