× Suspect in Medina County cold case now linked to Austintown murder

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio — An Arizona man recently indicted in a decades-old Medina County rape case that authorities say links him through DNA to the unsolved slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been charged in one of the Ohio killings.

The indictment filed in Mahoning County Thursday, charged 49-year-old Samuel Legg III with aggravated murder in a case that has gone unsolved since 1992.

He was identified as a suspect through a DNA match.

Investigators say Legg, who was a long-haul truck driver at the time, was positively linked to the 1992 murder of 43-year-old Sharon Kedzierski, a Florida woman whose body was discovered at a truck stop in Austintown.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office said they are grateful that the victim’s family may finally have some justice nearly three decades after Kedzierski had been raped and strangled.

“She could have driven up with him. She could have met him here. We don’t really know because, as you know, we have transits and they travel and for whatever reason they don’t stay in one place. They travel and hitch rides with truckers and unfortunately she met the wrong one,” said Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul J. Gains.

Legg was also in a Medina County courtroom Thursday morning facing two rape charges for an assault on a then 17-year-old woman in 1997.

Legg pleaded not guilty to the counts. Legg will be evaluated to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. He was extradited to Ohio last month.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said, in Medina County Wednesday, that DNA connects Legg as a suspect in as many as three murders, two in Ohio and one in Illinois, all in which the victims were found at truck stops. Yost added that there may even be other victims.

Continuing coverage, here.