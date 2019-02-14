Spotty showers Thursday evening followed by falling temps, sunshine Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our next chance of precipitation will be a spotty shower during your Valentine’s Day evening, mainly after 9 p.m.

Here's a look at your hourly temperatures:

Then, the rain that sweeps across northeast Ohio will exit our neighborhoods by 8 a.m. Friday. A few flurries may linger early, but Friday will be a dry day overall with sunshine and temperatures falling into the upper 20's by early evening.

Our long range outlook will be very challenging since it’s depicting more of the same. This ‘teeter-totter’ effect, so-to-speak, will continue to rule the roost. There will be periods of colder air followed by periods of milder air (days at least in the 40's) and more moisture laden systems jetting from the southwest. All of this means frequent storm systems with above normal rainfall trailed by wet snows on the back edge of these low pressure systems.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

