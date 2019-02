GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving one of its troopers.

It happened Thursday afternoon at I-77 southbound between Shuffel and Portage streets in Green. That area is shut down until further notice.

A photo from a FOX 8 viewer shows at least one other car and a truck involved in the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

