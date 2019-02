CLEVELAND — An outage has left approximately 1,100 Cleveland Public Power customers without power Thursday evening.

CPP says crews are responding to an outage in the the Old Brooklyn area.

They have crews on scene and say they will provide more updates as they becomes available.

POWER OUTAGE: Crews are responding to an outage in the Old Brooklyn area. This outage impacts about 1100 customers. We will update when we know more. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) February 15, 2019