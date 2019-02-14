× Ohio State issues safety warning after possible druggings at off-campus bars, parties

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University has issued an important warning for students after officials say there have been reports of possible occurrences of criminal drugging at parties and bars off-campus.

The university’s Department of Public Safety said there are few details at this point but law enforcement is reminding students to take precautions.

They remind students not to drink unsealed beverages. They also advise not to set drinks down or leave them unattended.

Any suspicious activity should also be reported to University Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.