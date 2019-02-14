Nickelodeon reviving fan favorites ‘All That’ and ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’

BURBANK, Calif. — If you were a kid in the 1990s, then you’re sure to be excited about Nickelodeon’s latest announcement.

This summer, the television network will bring back sketch-comedy series “All That” featuring a new cast plus some members of the old one.

Kenan Thompson, who now stars on Saturday Night Live, is also set to executive produce.

The good news doesn’t stop there.

Nickelodeon is also reviving “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” which will premiere in October.

The mini-series will follow new members of the Midnight Society as they share scary stories around the campfire.

For a complete list of this year’s line up, CLICK HERE.