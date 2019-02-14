Man charged in 1997 Medina County rape case pleads not guilty

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A man charged with rape in Medina County over 20 years ago pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Samuel Legg III’s DNA was found to match that of a 1997 rape kit.

The case was rejected at the time, but he was indicted last month after it was re-opened due to an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said while his office and BCI were investigating an unsolved murder in another Ohio county, familial DNA led them to Legg.

Legg was brought to Ohio from Arizona to face two counts of rape.

Officials said the DNA match is also linked to four homicides, but indictments have not yet been made as those investigations continue.

