OBERLIN, Ohio — The Lorain County JVS has been closed after “an incident” in the area, but all students are safe, according to the school.

According to Oberlin police, officers are at a nearby gas station investigating an armed robbery. They are still searching for the suspect.

According to a Facebook post, Lorain County JVS as of 9 a.m. a lockdown was lifted.

An earlier post stated:

