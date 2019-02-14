Kids with special needs enjoy Valentine’s Day dance in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Valentine's Day was a very special for many kids with special needs in Lake County as they enjoyed a wonderful holiday dance.

The dance was hosted by the Multiple Disabilities and Autism Units at Riverside High School in Painesville.

Students from those units at other area schools were invited as well.

Organizers and the DJ said it's all about making the kids feel like everyone else, surrounded by their friends and family.

There was also a photo booth and crafts for students to enjoy during the dance.