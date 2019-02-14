I-TEAM: Video of drive-by shooting shared on social media sparks fear, gets justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: This video contains actual footage from the drive-by shooting which could be upsetting for some**

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing a gunman recording himself and spreading terror with a drive-by shooting, but that same video ended up being a key clue in finally sending the gunman to prison.

The shooting happened near West 170th Street and Puritas Avenue in Cleveland.

Cell phone video shows the hand of a man firing a gun repeatedly at a home as he rides in a vehicle that is driving down Puritas.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said the gunman then sent that video as a threat through a social media connection which ultimately helped investigators identify a suspect.

But, the shooting and that video both created so much fear, investigators had trouble getting the victims to come forward and press the case in court.

Finally, however, they did. And, Andrew Russo just got sent to prison for 5 years.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Andrew Nichol looked back on it and said, "Fear tactics is what it is.”

He’s glad people involved found the courage to help take the gunman off the streets.

You can still see holes from the bullets in the home targeted by the gunfire.

No one got hit, but a young mother told the I-TEAM, the gunfire led her to grab her baby and scramble for cover.

She said, "We can't continue to have this in our neighborhood and live in fear like this."

It turns out, the video was shared through a popular phone app even many kids use.

So although the video created fear, it ultimately, helped get justice.