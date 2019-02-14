× I-Team: Search underway at office of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned authorities including BCI and the FBI are searching the office of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

A county spokesperson told the I-Team: “Law enforcement is here. We’re cooperating. And we’ll continue to cooperate.”

Dave O’Neil at the state Attorney General office said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

About half a dozen officers arrived at Budish’s office at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

