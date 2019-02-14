‘I do have a second chance’: PA woman recalls being mauled by bear while letting her dog out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY CREEK TWP., Pa. -- After spending two months in the hospital, a Pennsylvania woman is describing the bear attack that nearly killed her.

WNEP reports that Melinda LeBarron was just letting her dog out back in December when she heard growling. All of a sudden, a bear was on top of her.

"She came out and around and then took me down and that was it and I thought, 'I'm done,'" she said. "I saw her claw, she was on me that quick and was down on the ground. That was it. I couldn't get away from her. I couldn't do anything. "

It actually dragged her nearly 100 yards across the street and into the woods. Then, for some reason, the bear walked away.

Melinda was able to crawl home and call for help.

She has been in the hospital recovering since.

"Somebody saved me," she said. "Somebody's with me through all this. Who, I don't know. I do have a second chance on life. I shouldn't be here. That's the way I'm looking at it."

WNEP reports the Pennsylvania Game Commission believes the bear had cubs with her since they found two cubs in the area during a search. They believe that provoked the attack.

The bear has not been located.

Read more here.