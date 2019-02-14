‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Johnny Santana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Johnny Santana's message:

"In my mind, Dr. King means a difference in daily life.

He made people realize we're all equal.

He stood up for his rights as an African-American, when few others would.

He fought for equality so I wouldn't have to go through what he did.

Little things, like using the restroom;

Big things, like being in positions of power.

I hope to carry on his legacy by being a role model, living the dream, and doing my best to treat everyone the same.

If you see someone being mistreated, speak up."

