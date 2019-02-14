× Google building $600 million data center in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Google says it plans to build a $600 million data center in an Ohio city, part of $13 billion in planned investments this year.

Last December, Google affiliate Montauk Innovations said it was considering New Albany for a data center project in the New Albany International Business Park. The Columbus Dispatch reports Google did not elaborate further on its plans for the site in its announcement Wednesday.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee says the city is excited about Google’s investment in central Ohio.

Google’s project is the latest in what has been a string of data centers for central Ohio.

