Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216

CLEVELAND, Oh -- OPUS 216 is a classical music ensemble that plays much more than just classical pieces. OPUS 216 can take any song and put their own unique spin on it and make it their own. This visit to the Fox 8 Morning Show studio had them playing Maroon 5, Queen, Cyndi Lauper, The Verve and The Beatles.

Founded in 2012 by violinist Ariel Clayton, OPUS 216 is made up of classically trained Cleveland musicians. You can learn more about he ensemble and see their upcoming shows by clicking here.

