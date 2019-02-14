Go
Search
Replay:
Fox 8 News
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
43°
Low
32°
High
46°
Akron/Canton
42°
Low
38°
High
46°
See complete forecast
Enhancing Our Cityscape!
Posted 1:08 pm, February 14, 2019, by
emmaricefox8
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Newmark Knight Frank
216-453-3001
www.TerryCoyne.com
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
Local woman who abandoned her disabled pup at Wadsworth Walmart sentenced to 1 day in jail
Disney releases long-awaited ‘Frozen 2’ trailer — and it does not disappoint
Lottery winner claims jackpot wearing ‘Scream’ mask to hide identity
FOX News host: ‘I haven’t washed my hands in 10 years’
Latest News
This year’s flu shot is less than 50% effective in preventing infection, CDC says
A Healthy Drink… Made From Rice!
Laugh With Your Valentine!
Thrilling Family Show!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: February 14, 2019
Instagram
News
Sports
Indians: Frank Robinson, MLB’s first African-American manager, has passed away
News
New demonstration coming to Cleveland National Air Show for first time in history
News
Case Western offering free dental care
News
Cleveland Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors, installation
News
Cleveland reduces dog adoption fees in time for Valentine’s Day
News
Classic fairy tale returns to Cleveland: See Cinderella the musical at Playhouse Square
News
Sports
‘Let’s roll,’ Freddie Kitchens and the Cleveland Browns make it official
News
One airline not using water from Hopkins as airport investigates what made some passengers sick
News
Alianna’s Alert, named for murdered Cleveland teen, to take effect in April
News
Looking for a job? Meijer to hire more than 900 employees
News
Woman shot, killed while walking dog was Cleveland Clinic employee
Sports
Browns sign controversial player Kareem Hunt
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.