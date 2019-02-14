Edy’s releasing ‘Toy Story 4’ inspired ice cream flavors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As Disney Pixar prepares to release the fourth installment of Toy Story this summer, one ice cream company is launching movie-inspired ice cream flavors.

According to Delish, Edy’s has released two Toy Story 4 ice cream flavors — Cinnamon Churro Carnival Combo and Chocolate Peanut Butter Midway Mash-Up.

Cinnamon Churro Carnival Combo, which comes in a yellow container featuring Woody and two new characters, reportedly has a vanilla ice cream base with streaks of cinnamon and chunks of churro in it.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Midway Mash-Up comes in a blue carton featuring Woody, Buzz and a new character. That flavor reportedly has a chocolate ice cream base and contains streaks of peanut butter and chocolate pieces shaped like Buzz Lightyear.

Food Instagramer CandyHunting announced Wednesday that the flavors have already hit shelves in some stores.

Other food bloggers have spotted the flavors at Giant Eagle chain grocery stores, Delish reports.

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to hit theaters June 21, but until then you can enjoy ice cream that takes you to infinity and beyond.

