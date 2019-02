× Crews investigate after two people exposed to carbon monoxide at Cleveland pizza shop

CLEVELAND — Crews were called to a pizza shop in Cleveland’s east side for possible carbon monoxide exposure Thursday night.

Cleveland fire said the incident occurred in the 10500 block of Superior Avenue.

Two people were transported to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.