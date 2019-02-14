Countdown to the Daytona 500: Local sports racing team gears up for the big race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA- Daytona Beach, FL--Sandusky may be known as the roller coaster capital of the world, but it is also home to the longest-tenured NASCAR Truck Series team in the sport.

Thor Sport Racing is the only full-time team based in Ohio. They have been competing in the truck series annually since 1996. They enter the 2019 season with over 1100 starts. They have five teams competing in Friday night's race and while everyone else calls Charlotte, North Carolina home, this team shares its home with Cedar Point.

"You know what's fun about this? Sandusky is home to the only race team outside of North Carolina," said Ben Rhodes driver of Thor Sports Racing #99 truck. "The support that they receive from the town is incredible."

"Everybody always says that you couldn't do it not out of North Carolina and we have proved them wrong, we have won a few championships back-to-back and that has never been done before in the Truck Series so it's unbelievable to see what Duke and Rhonda have done with it especially out of Ohio," said Matt Crafton driver of the Thor Sports Racing #88 truck.

The Gander Outdoor Truck Series race will be held on Friday night at 7:30 from Daytona. Thor Sports has already won over 30 races, they would love to win the biggest race of the season and hold bragging rights for Northeast Ohio.