Charges filed against mother of 3-year-old found wandering streets of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The mother of a 3-year-old found wandering alone last weekend faces charges.

The little girl was spotted on East 124th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. She wasn’t wearing shoes or a coat.

The girl’s mother, Donna Byrd, was located later Sunday. An endangering children charge has been filed against her.

According to a police report, police were notified about the wandering child after a neighbor in the area saw a man and woman in a Lincoln SUV put the child in their car. The neighbor says the car pulled away and then returned to the neighbor’s house.

At that point, the neighbor confronted them, according to a police report. The neighbor says the woman in the vehicle punched her in the face and kicked her. The neighbor said her 12-year-old daughter came out of the house and the man in the vehicle pushed her to the ground and kicked her dog.

EMS crews broke up the fight.

The male in the vehicle was identified as Raymond Wright. According to the police report, he showed signs of intoxication. Wright faces charges for kidnapping, assault and cruelty to animals.

Wright told police the woman who was driving nearly hit the child that was walking in the street, so they pulled over and put the child in the car. Wright says he did not know the child. Wright would not identify the female driver to police. Police say he gave them several different names.

A judge ordered the three-year-old and her one-year-old sibling to remain in the custody of Children and Family Services.