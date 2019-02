Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland firefighters were able to quickly put out a house fire early Thursday.

They were called to a burning home on Olivet Ave. around 3 a.m.

According to firefighters, a 911 caller said there was a victim inside the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person outside the home. Nobody was found inside.

They said the fire is suspicious and arson investigators were called to the home.

There were no reports of any injuries.